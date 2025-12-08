The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Rhode Island Rams 69-56 on Sunday afternoon, December 7th at The Pit.

Rhode Island led 17-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-27 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 51-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith led all scorers with 26 points. She was 11-20 from the field, and a perfect 3-3 from beyond the 3-point arc and 2-2 from the free throw line. She ripped down 6 rebounds.

Maddie Fitzpatrick had 10 points for the Black Bears with 2 3's and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

Maine shot 39.6 percent from the field. They were 5-11 from beyond the 3-point arc and a nearly perfect 9-10 from the free throw line.

Maine won the turnover battle, turning over the ball 14 times while forcing 16 Rhode Island turnovers. The Black Bears also outrebounded Rhode Island 27-26 despite a noticeable Rhode Island height advantage.

Rhode Island was led by Brooklyn Gray and Vanessa Harris who each finished with 18 points. The Rams shot a sizzling 57.8 percent from the field and were 5-13 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 12-15 from the free throw line.

Check out some of the photos from the game

Maine-Rhode Island Women's Basketball The Maine Black Bears hosted the Rhode Island Rams on Sunday, December 7th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Rhode Island is now 8-2.

Maine is 3-7. The Black Bears play Friday, December 12th at 7 p.m. Join Don Shields for the pregame starting at 92.9 The Ticket at 6:30 p.m.

Maine doesn't return home to The Pit until Thursday, January 1st when they will begin America East play, hosting UMass Lowell at 6 p.m.