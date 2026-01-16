The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Vermont 67-62 in Burlington, Vermont on Thursday, January 15th

Vermont led 32-30 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine was up by as many as 12 points, 49-37 with 13:05 left to play in the 2nd Half, but the Catamounts chipped away at that lead. Vermont took the lead 51-50 with 8:49 left to play. With 2:18 left to play Vermont led 59-52. Maine battled but the closest they came was within 2 points, before losing 67-62.

Maine was led by Keelan Steele who finished with 17 points and TJ Biel who had 12 points.

The Black Bears shot 35.8 percent from the field. They were 6-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and 18-25 from the free throw line.

Maine only turned the ball over twice the entire game but were outrebounded 37-29.

Vermont had 3 players in double figures, led by TJ Hurley who had 18 points.

The Catamounts shot 49.0 percent from the field and were 7-20 from beyone the 3-point arc. They were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Vermont is now 11-7 overall and 3-0 in America East.

Maine is 3-16 overall and 1-3 in America East. The Black Bears host New Hampshire on Monday, January 19th at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

America East Men's Basketball Standings as of January 16