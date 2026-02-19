Welcome to the final Semifinal Day for the 2026 Maine Principal's Association High School Basketball Tournament! Here is the Thursday, February 19th, schedule of games for Bangor, Augusta and Portland.

Good luck to all the teams!

Bangor

Northern Maine Class D Boys Semifinals

10 a.m. #2 Madawaska vs. #3 Fort Fairfield

11:30 a.m. #1 Machias vs. #5 Hodgdon

To purchase your tickets online to the Class D Boys Semifinals in Bangor click HERE

Northern Maine Class C Boys Semifinals

2 p.m. #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #3 Fort Kent

3:30 p.m. #1 Caribou vs. #5 Washington Academy

To purchase your tickets online to the Class C Boys Semifinals in Bangor click HERE

Northern Maine Class C Girls Semifinals

7 p.m. #2 GSA vs. #3 Foxcroft Academy

8:30 p.m. #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 Caribou

To purchase your tickets online to the Class C Girls Semifinals in Bangor click HERE

Augusta

Class D South Girls Semifinals

10 a.m. #2 Buckfield vs. #6 Madison

11:30 a.m. #1 Mt. Abram vs. #4 Monmouth

To purchase your tickets online to the Class D South Girls Semifinals in Augusta click HERE

Class C South Girls Semifinals

#2 Marshwood vs. #3 Maranacook

#1 Spruce Mountain vs. #5 Winthrop

To purchase your tickets online to the Class C South Girls Semifinals in Augusta click HERE

Class C South Boys Semifinals

7 p.m. #3 Maranacook vs. #7 Hall-Dale

8:30 p.m. #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #5 Mount View

To purchase your tickets online to the Class C Boys Semifinals in Augusta click HERE

Portland Expo

Class A South Girls Semifinals

1 p.m. #2 Sanford vs. #3 South Portland

2:45 p.m. #1 Cheverus vs. #4 Biddeford

To purchase your tickets to the Girls Class A South Semifinals at the Portland Expo click HERE

Class A South Boys Semifinals

6 p.m. #2 Sanford vs. #6 Portland

7:45 p.m. #5 Cheverus vs. #8 Scarborough

To purchase your tickets to the Boys Class A South Semifinals at the Portland Expo click HERE

