2026 Tournament Schedule – Final Semifinal’s Day February 19
Welcome to the final Semifinal Day for the 2026 Maine Principal's Association High School Basketball Tournament! Here is the Thursday, February 19th, schedule of games for Bangor, Augusta and Portland.
Good luck to all the teams!
Bangor
Northern Maine Class D Boys Semifinals
- 10 a.m. #2 Madawaska vs. #3 Fort Fairfield
- 11:30 a.m. #1 Machias vs. #5 Hodgdon
To purchase your tickets online to the Class D Boys Semifinals in Bangor click HERE
Northern Maine Class C Boys Semifinals
- 2 p.m. #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #3 Fort Kent
- 3:30 p.m. #1 Caribou vs. #5 Washington Academy
To purchase your tickets online to the Class C Boys Semifinals in Bangor click HERE
Northern Maine Class C Girls Semifinals
- 7 p.m. #2 GSA vs. #3 Foxcroft Academy
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 Caribou
To purchase your tickets online to the Class C Girls Semifinals in Bangor click HERE
Augusta
Class D South Girls Semifinals
- 10 a.m. #2 Buckfield vs. #6 Madison
- 11:30 a.m. #1 Mt. Abram vs. #4 Monmouth
To purchase your tickets online to the Class D South Girls Semifinals in Augusta click HERE
Class C South Girls Semifinals
- #2 Marshwood vs. #3 Maranacook
- #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #5 Winthrop
To purchase your tickets online to the Class C South Girls Semifinals in Augusta click HERE
Class C South Boys Semifinals
- 7 p.m. #3 Maranacook vs. #7 Hall-Dale
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #5 Mount View
To purchase your tickets online to the Class C Boys Semifinals in Augusta click HERE
Portland Expo
Class A South Girls Semifinals
- 1 p.m. #2 Sanford vs. #3 South Portland
- 2:45 p.m. #1 Cheverus vs. #4 Biddeford
To purchase your tickets to the Girls Class A South Semifinals at the Portland Expo click HERE
Class A South Boys Semifinals
- 6 p.m. #2 Sanford vs. #6 Portland
- 7:45 p.m. #5 Cheverus vs. #8 Scarborough
To purchase your tickets to the Boys Class A South Semifinals at the Portland Expo click HERE
The 2026 Ultimate New England Concert Guide