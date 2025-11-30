The Maine Men's Basketball Team's tough start to the 2025-26 season continued, as they dropped a close contest to Longwood 65-61 on Saturday afternoon, November 30th.

Longwood led 29-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine actually had the lead 40-39 with 12:32 left to play in the 2nd Half, before Longwood went on a 10 point run. Maine was within 1 point with 54 seconds left, but just couldn't find the tying shot.

Maine was led by Mekhi Gray with 16 points. Logan Carey had 14 points and Ryan Mabrey had 12 points.

The Black Bears shot 43.4 percent from the field, and were 8-23 from beyond the 3-point arc Maine's free throw shooting woes continued, as they were 7-15 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 36-27. Maine turned the ball over 14 times, while forcing Longwood to turn the ball over 19 times.

Longwood had 4 players in double figures and were led by Elijah Tucker and Jayden Bernard with 13 points each.

Longwood shot 53.3 percent from the field and were 4-12 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were just 13-21 from the free throw line.

Longwood is 4-4. Maine is now 0-8 to start the season.

Maine will play Sienna on Sunday, November 30th with the game tipping off at 1 p.m. You can hear the pregame with Ron Lisnet starting at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.