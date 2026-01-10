The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) 74-70 on Saturday afternoon, January 10th, for Maine's 1st America East Conference win!

It was a good day for the Black Bears, as they led 37-29 at the end of the 1st Half, something they hadn't done for most of the season.

Maine shot well from the floor, going 53.3 percent. They were 9-20 from beyond the 3-point arc, hitting their first 6 3-pointers. They even shot better from the free throw line, going 17-24, for 70.8 percent.

Maine was led by TJ Biel with 21 points. Yanis Bamba had 14 points. Logan Casey had 11 points and Ace Flagg had 10 points off of the bench.

Maine had the slight edge in rebounding, 32-31. NJIT only turned over the ball 6 times, while Maine turned the ball over 13 times.

Sebastian Robinson led NJIT with a game-high 24 points.

NJIT is now 7-11 overall and 2-1 in America East.

Maine is 3-15 overall and 1-2 in America East. The Black Bears will travel to Burlington on Thursday, January 15th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Maine will return home to The Pit for a Monday afternoon game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 19th at 2 p.m.

Other America East Men's Basketball scores from January 10

UMBC 75 New Hampshire 74

UMass Lowell 73 Binghamton 68

UAlbany 71 Bryant 40