Maine Beats #21 Albany 34-20 [VIDEO]

For the 1st time since 2021, the Maine Black Bears Football Team has defeated a ranked opponent as they beat #21 UAlbany 34-20 on the road in Albany on Saturday, September 28th.

Maine led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter but trailed 14-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 19-14 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Carter Peevy was 20-24 at Quarterback for Maine, throwing for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jaharie Martin was Maine's leading rusher, rushing the ball 19 times for 82 yards and 1 touchdown. Tavion Banks ran the ball 12 times or 57 yards.

Molayo Irefin was the leading receiver, with 5 catches for 69 yards. Trevin Ewing caught 2 passes for 45 yards. Cooper Heisey had 3 catches for 8 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Defensively Maine was led by Kesean Dyson with 5 solo tackles and 1 assist. Alhaji Kamara had 5 solo tackles and Shakur Smalls had 4 solo tackles and 1 assist. Jamaree Gibson had 1 interception, returning it 78 yards and a touchdown to ice the game with 1:46 left to go in the game..

Kamara had 1 pick, returning it for 3 yards.

Latrell Couchman had a forced fumble, and Xavier Holmes recovered the ball for the Black Bears.

Maine is now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference. The Black Bears are off next Saturday. They will travel to the University of Delaware on Saturday, October 12th before returning home to play Villanova on Saturday afternoon, October 19th at 1 p.m.

You can listen to the Maine-Delaware game on October 12th with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy on 92.9 The Ticket. The pregame starts at 12:30 p.m. with the kickoff at 1 p.m.