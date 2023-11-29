Maine Beats Holy Cross 72-57 as the Black Bears Conclude 6-game Road Trip with 4-2 Record

The Maine Black Bears beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 72-57 on Wednesday night, November 29th, as the Black Bears concluded their 6-game road trip with a win and a 4-2 record.

Maine led 37-29 at the end of the 1st Half and never trailed in the game.

The Black Bears were paced by Kellen Tynes who finished with a career-high 26 points. Jaden Clayton had 15 points while Peter Filipovity had a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Black Bears shot 40.7 percent from the field, going 22-54. The were 7-22 from beyond the 3-point arc, and a near-perfect 21-25 from the free throw line.

Holy Cross was led by Joe Octave and Bo Montgomery each of who had 1 points. Louth Coulibaby had 13 points.

The Crusaders shot 39.0 percent from the field going 23-59. They were 4-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-14 from the free throw line.

Holy Cross is now 2-6 on the season.

Maine improves to 5-4. Maine returns to The Pit for the 1st time since November 12th when they host Brown University on Sunday, December 3rd at 12 Noon. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 11:30 a.m.