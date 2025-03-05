Maine Beats UMass Lowell 71-70 in Regular Season Finale Will Play River Hawks on Saturday in AE Quarterfinals

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks 71-70 in the regular series finale in The Pit on Tuesday night, March 5th and will host UMass Lowell in the America East Quarterfinals on Saturday.

Maine led 29-27 at the end of the 1st Half

The game was tied at 70-70 with 18 seconds left in the game when Jaden Clayton stepped to the free throw and went 1-2 to give Maine the win. UMass Lowell tried a 3-pointer at the buzzer but it was off the mark.

Maine was led by Quion Burns with 19 points. Kellen Tynes finished with 14 points and Jaden Clayton had 10 points.

Maine shot 47.3 percent from the field, going 26-55. They were 4-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and 15-19 from the free throw line.

Maine only had 6 turnovers, while the River Hawks turned the ball over 19 times. Maine was outrebounded 35-18.

The win was Maine's 18th of the season, and they conclude America East Conference play with a 10-6 record and a #3 seed in the playoffs. All of those are the best results since the 2009-10 Team that went 19-11 overall and finished with a 11-5 conference record and a #3 seed.

The meeting on Saturday, will be the 1st time that the Maine Men's Basketball Team has hosted a home playoff game in America East history. Maine has beaten UMass Lowell twice this season, both games by 1 point.

Saturday's home playoff game will tipoff at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+

