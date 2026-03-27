The Maine Black Bear Baseball and Softball Teams were supposed to play their home openers this weekend in Orono, but the cold weather has forced both teams to go on the road.

Maine Baseball will travel to UMass Lowell this weekend and in turn host UMass Lowell May 8-10. Friday's and Saturday's games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.

Friday March 27 pregame 2:30 first pitch 3 p.m.

Saturday March 28 pregame 1 p.m. first pitch 12:30 p.m.

Sunday March 29 first pitch 12 noon

You can read the recaps of the games right here on the 92.9 The Ticket's website.

Maine Softball will play a doubleheader at Binghamton on Sunday, March 29th at 12 noon.

You can read the recaps of the Maine softball games right here on the 92.9 The Ticket's website.