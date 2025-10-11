The Maine Black Bear Football Team won their 3rd straight game, beating Merrimack on the road 20-13 on Saturday afternoon, October 11th.

The Black Bears scored first with 5:15 gone in the 1st Quarter, as Nick Laughlin ran in from 1 yard out. Sam Tremblay's point after kick was good, and Maine led 7-0.

Merrimack answered, on a 26 yard pass from former Black Bear Ayden Pereira to Seth Sweitzer with 35 seconds left in the 1st Quarter. After the point after kick was good, the score was tied 7-7.

Sam Tremblay kicked a 39 yard field goal with 9:00 minutes left to play in the 1st Half, to give Maine a 10-7 lead.

But Merrimack answered with 4:02 left in the half, with Carlton Thai booting a 46 yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10.

Tremblay kicked a 45 yard field goal with just 33 seconds left to play in the 1st Half to give Maine a 13-10 at the end of the 1st Half.

Merrimack answered in the 3rd Quarter, as Thai kicked his 2nd field goal, this time a 34 yard field goal, and the game was tied 13-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine's quarterback, Carter Peevy ran in from 1 yard out with 6:49 left to score the winning touchdown. With Tremblay's kick, the score was 20-13.

Maine intercepted Pereira in the final minute, returning the ball to the 1 yard line. Rather than running up the score, the Black Bears took the knee, and won the game 20-13.

Maine outrushed Merrimack 241-200 yards. and outpassed them 159-129 yards. Maine had 400 yards on offense compared to Merrimack's 329 yards.

Maine's leading rusher, Sincere Baines only carried the ball 3 times before leaving with an undisclosed injury.

Carter Peevy was 12-25 for Maine, throwing for 159 yards, with 1 interception. Ayden Pereira, the former Black Bear was 14-29 for 129 yards and 1 touchdown.

Rashawn Marshall was Maine's leading rusher, running the ball 19 times for 146 yards. Pereira was Merrimack's leading rusher, rushing the ball 15 times for 131 yards.

Scott Woods was Maine's leading receiver, catching the ball 4 times for75 yards.

Christian Thomas led Maine's defense with 4 solo tackles and 3 assists.

Both Maine and Merrimack are now 3-4.

The Black Bears have a bye next week. They will host Elon on Saturday, October 25th at 1 p.m. If you can't be at UMaine to cheer on the Black Bears, the game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.