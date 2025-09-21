The Maine Black Bears fell to Georgia Southern 45-17 in Statesboro, Georgia on Saturday, September 20th.

The Black Bears hung with Georgia Southern in the 1st half, as the score was tied 7-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Georgia Southern led 17-14 at the Half. But Georgia Southern outscored Maine 14-3 in the 3rd Quarter, to lead 31-17 and then scored a pair of touchdowns in the 4th Quarter for the win.

Georgia Southern outgained Maine 516-248 yards. They outpassed Maine 310-129 yards and outrushed the Black Bears 206-109 yards.

Maine had 17 1st downs, compared to Georgia Southern's 28. Maine was 1-12 on 3rd down, while Georgia Southern was 9-15.

Carter Peevy was 13-22 passing for 88 yards for Maien. Caden Drezek was 6-12 for 51 yards with 1 intereception.

Sincere Bines was Maine's leading rusher, with 41 yards on 7 carries. Nick Laughlin was 6-33, Carter Peevy was 4-30 and Rashawn Marshall was 7-22.

Rashawn Marshall was Maine's leading receiver with 4 catches for 25 yards. Ty'ee Stephens and Gianni Rossito each had 24 yards receiving with Stephens having 2 catches and Rossitio 1 reception.

Christian Thomas was Maine's leading tackler with 3 solo and 7 assists. There were 3 players with 5 total tackles.

Georgia Southern is now 2-2.

Maine is 0-4. The Black Bears return to Morse Field at the University of Maine on Saturday, September 27th when they will host North Carolina A&T State University. Kickoff is at 3:30. If you can't be at the game, you can listen on 95.7 FM with the pregame starting at 3 p.m.