The Maine Black Bears knew they needed a win on Thursday night to earn a home quarterfinal, and they took care of business, beating UNH 2-1 at the New Balance Soccer Complex.

UNH helped Maine, scoring an own goal with 11:43 left to play in the 1st Half, and the Black Bears led 1-0 at the Half.

Luise Reinwald scored her 1st goal of the season with 20:47 left to play in the game, scoring on a rebound after Julie Lossius hit the crossbar.

UNH scored with 16:23 left to play for their lone goal, scoring on a penalty kick.

Maine outshot UNH 16-15, but UNH had a 7-5 shot-on-goal advantage. Both teams had 5 corner kicks.

Elena Barenberg was in net for the Black Bears and finished with 6 saves.

UNH finishes the regular season with a 4-5-7 record and 2-2-4 in America East. Maine finishes with a 4-7-3 overall record and 3-3-2 in America East.

Sunday, November 2nd's Quarterfinal begins at 12 noon.

America East Soccer Tournament

Sunday, November 2nd.

#4 Maine vs. #5 UNH

#3 UMass Lowell vs. #6 Bryant

Semifinals Thursday November 6

Winner #4 Maine vs. #5 Binghamton at #1 Binghamton 5 p.m.

Winner #3 UMass Lowell vs. #6 Bryant vs. #2 Vermont 6 p.m.

Championship - Sunday November 9th

At Highest Remaining Seed.