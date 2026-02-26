The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Merrimack College 4-0 in the opening round of the Hockey East Playoffs at The Alfond on Wednesday, February 25th.

Maine Athletics Feburayr 25 Maine Athletics Feburayr 25 loading...

Maine wasted little time scoring, as they put the puck in the net twice in the 1st Period.

Maine Athletics Feburayr 25 Maine Athletics Feburayr 25 loading...

Isabelle Michaud scored with 8:56 gone in the 1st Period assisted by Ava Stevenson and Gracie Hanson.

Then just over the halfway mark in the 1st Period Raegan Wurm scored with 10:21 played, assisted by Lila Shea.

In the 2nd Period, the Black Bears scored twice more.

With 9:17 played in the 2nd, Lily Fetch scored, assisted by Mikayla Boarder and then with just 41.8 seconds left to play in the 2nd Period, Raegan Wurm scored her 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Paige Fong.

Maine was 0-5 on the power play wile Merrimack was 0-3.

Kiia Lahtinen had 20 saves, recording her 6th shutout of her career, 4th of this year, and 3rd in the month of February. She now has back-to-back shutouts, the 1st time a Maine Women's goaltender has done that since 2016 when Meghann Treacy shutout Merrimack 4-0 and 1-0 in February 2016.

Maine will now play #2 UConn on Saturday, February 28th at 3 p.m. in the Hockey East Quarterfinals. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

In the other opening round game on Wednesday night Boston University beat Providence 3-0.

The Hockey East Quarterfinals taking place on Saturday are set. Here are the quarterfinals

#1 Northeastern vs. #8 Boston University 4 p.m.

#2 UConn vs. #7 Maine 3 p.m.

#3 Boston College vs. #6 Vermont 1 p.m.

#4 Holy Cross vs. #5 UNH

All the Quarterfinal games will be broadcast on ESPN+. The semifinals will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd with the Hockey East Championship being decided on Saturday, March 7th at 3:30 p.m.