The State Class B Wrestling Meet was held on Saturday, February 14th at Mattanawcook Academy. Here are the Team and Individual State Placers for each weight class.

Chance Watson of Mountain Valley was named the outstanding wrestler of the meet.

MDI was awarded the Sportsmanship Award.

Please note if there are any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will fix them ASAP.

Thanks to Jeffrey Pelletier the Mountain Valley Athletic Director for sending the results.

Team Scores

1.Dirigo 108.5

2.Winslow 86.5

3.Mountain Valley 76.5

4.Mount View 69.5

5.Wells 58.5

6. Mattanawcook Academy 58

7. Belast 57.5

8. Medomak Valley 53.5

9. Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop 45.5

10.Dexter 38.5

11.Caribou 35.5

12.York 35

13. Madison/Carrabec 26.5

14.Washington Academy 26

15.Lincoln Academy 23

16. Waterville 19

17.Fort Kent and MCI 18

19. Erskine Academy 17.5

20. Oceanside 15.5

21. Woodland 15

22. Penobscot Valley 12.5

23. Foxcroft Academy 10

24. Ellsworth 8

25. MDI 6

26. Piscataquis 3

27 Calais and Lisbon/Oak Hill 2

Individual Results

106 Pounds

Liam McKenney - Winslow Gavin Milliken - Mt. View Parker Theriault - Penobscot Valley Memphis Cole - Dexter

113 Pounds

Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy Bruce Grosjean - Erskine Academy Christian Fleming - Mountain Valley Jacob Evans - Belfast

120 Pounds

Dominic Simpson - Belfast Owen Vigue - Winslow Robert Stevens - Wells Daniel Bosco - Mt. View

126 Pounds

Julien Melendez - York Quincy Nesbitt - Winslow Asher Bishop - Woodland Gabe Nelson - Mt. View

132 Pounds

Keygan Boucher - Mountain Valley Cohen Swoveland - Waterville Leo Maldonado - York Giorgi Tskrialashvili - Foxcroft Academy

138 Pounds

Chance Watson - Mountain Valley Noah Paranteau - Belfast Dominic Kyser - Winslow Antonio Vieira - Mt. View

144 Pounds

Caiden Skidgell - Dirigo Jesse Knowlton - Oceanside Lucas Nason - Mt. View Mythias Travis - Belfast

150 Pounds

Brock Gagnon - Caribou Kolton Bradeen - Dirigo Gabe Lazore - Mattanawcook Academy Riley Malloy - Wells

157 Pounds

Noah Schultz - Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent Kaeden Swan - Dirgio Bryce Dicker - Mattanawcook Academy

165 Pounds

Leighton Waite - Dirigo Damiar Miller - Dexter Logan Dawes - Madison/Carrabec Mason St. Peter - Caribou

175 Pound

Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy Tanner Bradeen - Dirigo Zephyr Nelson - Washington Academy Jayden Horton - Madison/Carrabec

190 Pound

Grady Pease - Medomak Valley Mulin Cook - MCI Braden McKenzie - Monmouth Academy Giovanni Patterson - Dirigo

215 Pound

Shamus Pease - Medomak Valley Max Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy - Benjamin Thomas - Winslow Brady Godin - Wells

265 Pound

William Martinex - Wells Wesley Baltrus - Mountain Valley Isaiah Trott - Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy