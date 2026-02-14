Class B State Wrestling Meet – February 14 [RESULTS]
The State Class B Wrestling Meet was held on Saturday, February 14th at Mattanawcook Academy. Here are the Team and Individual State Placers for each weight class.
Chance Watson of Mountain Valley was named the outstanding wrestler of the meet.
MDI was awarded the Sportsmanship Award.
Team Scores
- 1.Dirigo 108.5
- 2.Winslow 86.5
- 3.Mountain Valley 76.5
- 4.Mount View 69.5
- 5.Wells 58.5
- 6. Mattanawcook Academy 58
- 7. Belast 57.5
- 8. Medomak Valley 53.5
- 9. Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop 45.5
- 10.Dexter 38.5
- 11.Caribou 35.5
- 12.York 35
- 13. Madison/Carrabec 26.5
- 14.Washington Academy 26
- 15.Lincoln Academy 23
- 16. Waterville 19
- 17.Fort Kent and MCI 18
- 19. Erskine Academy 17.5
- 20. Oceanside 15.5
- 21. Woodland 15
- 22. Penobscot Valley 12.5
- 23. Foxcroft Academy 10
- 24. Ellsworth 8
- 25. MDI 6
- 26. Piscataquis 3
- 27 Calais and Lisbon/Oak Hill 2
Individual Results
106 Pounds
- Liam McKenney - Winslow
- Gavin Milliken - Mt. View
- Parker Theriault - Penobscot Valley
- Memphis Cole - Dexter
113 Pounds
- Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy
- Bruce Grosjean - Erskine Academy
- Christian Fleming - Mountain Valley
- Jacob Evans - Belfast
120 Pounds
- Dominic Simpson - Belfast
- Owen Vigue - Winslow
- Robert Stevens - Wells
- Daniel Bosco - Mt. View
126 Pounds
- Julien Melendez - York
- Quincy Nesbitt - Winslow
- Asher Bishop - Woodland
- Gabe Nelson - Mt. View
132 Pounds
- Keygan Boucher - Mountain Valley
- Cohen Swoveland - Waterville
- Leo Maldonado - York
- Giorgi Tskrialashvili - Foxcroft Academy
138 Pounds
- Chance Watson - Mountain Valley
- Noah Paranteau - Belfast
- Dominic Kyser - Winslow
- Antonio Vieira - Mt. View
144 Pounds
- Caiden Skidgell - Dirigo
- Jesse Knowlton - Oceanside
- Lucas Nason - Mt. View
- Mythias Travis - Belfast
150 Pounds
- Brock Gagnon - Caribou
- Kolton Bradeen - Dirigo
- Gabe Lazore - Mattanawcook Academy
- Riley Malloy - Wells
157 Pounds
- Noah Schultz - Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop
- Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Kaeden Swan - Dirgio
- Bryce Dicker - Mattanawcook Academy
165 Pounds
- Leighton Waite - Dirigo
- Damiar Miller - Dexter
- Logan Dawes - Madison/Carrabec
- Mason St. Peter - Caribou
175 Pound
- Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy
- Tanner Bradeen - Dirigo
- Zephyr Nelson - Washington Academy
- Jayden Horton - Madison/Carrabec
190 Pound
- Grady Pease - Medomak Valley
- Mulin Cook - MCI
- Braden McKenzie - Monmouth Academy
- Giovanni Patterson - Dirigo
215 Pound
- Shamus Pease - Medomak Valley
- Max Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy -
- Benjamin Thomas - Winslow
- Brady Godin - Wells
265 Pound
- William Martinex - Wells
- Wesley Baltrus - Mountain Valley
- Isaiah Trott - Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop
- Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy
