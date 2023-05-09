Maine Club Softball Needs Your Help to Get to Nationals
We all know that the UMaine Softball Team, the Division 1 Team is having a great year. But did you know that the Maine Club Softball Team is having a great year also? In fact they are heading to the Nationals in Georgia, after winning the Regionals in Pennsylvania. Nationals will take place May 18-21
Of course being a UMaine Club Team they don't have the funding from the athletic department and have set up a GoFundMe page seeking help from the public.
Maine is the #6 seed, and in Pool C along with #3 Iowa, #11 Illinois and #14 Georgia. You can see the entire seeding and brackets HERE
Here is the roster
- Bailey Goodell: Bar Harbor, ME
- Alicia Havey: Surry, ME
- Emma Bunyea: Oxford, ME
- Grace Cornell: Saratoga Springs, NY
- Mollie Johnson: Wareham, MA
- Emily Edgerly: Madison, ME
- Kimmy Chhoeuk: Shrewsbury, MA
- Danielle Hall: Sidney, ME
- Bella West: Bowdionham, ME
- Ava Ardito: Belgrade, ME
- Haley Clemons: West Newbury, MA
- Heather Munreo: Penobscot, ME
- Jordan Sullivan: Peabody, MA
- Taylor Sullivan: Peabody, MA J
- ulia Pitman: Beverly, MA
- Jordan Miner: East Baldwin, ME