Maine Club Softball Needs Your Help to Get to Nationals

Photo Chris Popper

We all know that the UMaine Softball Team, the Division 1 Team is having a great year. But did you know that the Maine Club Softball Team is having a great year also? In fact they are heading to the Nationals in Georgia, after winning the Regionals in Pennsylvania. Nationals will take place May 18-21

Of course being a UMaine Club Team they don't have the funding from the athletic department and have set up a GoFundMe page seeking help from the public.

Maine is the #6 seed, and in Pool C along with #3 Iowa, #11 Illinois and #14 Georgia. You can see the entire seeding and brackets HERE

Here is the roster

  • Bailey Goodell: Bar Harbor, ME
  • Alicia Havey: Surry, ME
  • Emma Bunyea: Oxford, ME
  • Grace Cornell: Saratoga Springs, NY
  • Mollie Johnson: Wareham, MA
  • Emily Edgerly: Madison, ME
  • Kimmy Chhoeuk: Shrewsbury, MA
  • Danielle Hall: Sidney, ME
  • Bella West: Bowdionham, ME
  • Ava Ardito: Belgrade, ME
  • Haley Clemons: West Newbury, MA
  • Heather Munreo: Penobscot, ME
  • Jordan Sullivan: Peabody, MA
  • Taylor Sullivan: Peabody, MA J
  • ulia Pitman: Beverly, MA
  • Jordan Miner: East Baldwin, ME
