Maine Club Softball Needs Your Help to Get to Nationals

We all know that the UMaine Softball Team, the Division 1 Team is having a great year. But did you know that the Maine Club Softball Team is having a great year also? In fact they are heading to the Nationals in Georgia, after winning the Regionals in Pennsylvania. Nationals will take place May 18-21

Of course being a UMaine Club Team they don't have the funding from the athletic department and have set up a GoFundMe page seeking help from the public.

Maine is the #6 seed, and in Pool C along with #3 Iowa, #11 Illinois and #14 Georgia. You can see the entire seeding and brackets HERE

Here is the roster