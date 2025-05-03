The Maine Baseball Team dropped the opening game of the series with the Bryant Bulldogs in Smithfield Rhode Island on Friday afternoon, losing 5-3.

Bryant outhit Maine 9-6.

Maine's runs came via the long-ball. Damon Gaither hit a 2-run home run in the top of the 7th inning, to tie the score at 2-2. The home run was Gaither's 5th of the season. Aidan Bardi hit his 1st home run of the season in the top of the 8th inning, a solo shot to give Maine a 3-2 lead at the time.

Gaither finisheed the game 2-4. Brody Rasmussen hit his 8th double of the season, finishing 1-2. He's batting .305 on the season. Drew Reynolds had a single

Colin Fitzgerald started on the mound for the Black Bears. He went 7.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Sebastian Holt took the loss and is now 2-2. H allowed 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1 in retiring the final 2 outs in the 8th inning.

Maine is now 19-23 while Bryant is 24-16-1. The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, May 3rd. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jim Churchill for the call of the game. The pregame begins at 12:30 with the 1st pitch at 1 p.m.

Maine is now in 2nd place in the America East Conference. The top 4 teams are

Bryant 11-5 Maine 12-7 NJIT 10-7 Binghamton 9-9