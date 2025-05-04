The Maine Baseball Team fell to the Bryant Bulldogs 9-8 on Saturday in 11 innings in Smithfield Rhode island.

Maine was trailing 6-5 in the top of the 7th inning, and scored 2 runs to take a 7-6 lead. But Bryant tied it in the bottom of the 7th inning. With the score tied 7-7 Maine added a run in the top of the 11th inning, but Bryant scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 11th inning on a homer and a 2-out single.

Maine hit 3 home runs int he game

Brody Rasmussen hit his 7th of the season and finished the day 2-5 with a double and 2 runs batted in.

Dean O'Neill hit his 7th home run of the season, a solo shot.

Evan Menzel hit his 3rd of the season. He finished the daily 2-5 with 3 runs batted in.

Aidan Bardi, Damon Gaither and Will Burns each had a double. Burns was 2-4.

Caleb Leys started for the Black Bears and went 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Tommy Martin pitched 4 innings allowing 2 runs and 4 hits. He struck out 5. Sebastian Holt took the loss and is now 2-2. He went 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2.

Maine is in 2nd place in America East. The standings are

Bryant 12-5 Maine 12-8 NJIT 10-8 Binghamton 9-9

Maine and Bryant will conclude their 3-game series on Sunday afternoon, May 4th at 1 p.m.

Get our free mobile app