Maine Falls to Denver 2-1 as Pioneers Score Winning Goal with 20.7 Seconds Left in Regulation

The Maine Black Bears fell to the Denver Pioneers 2-1 on Friday night, January 3rd as the Pioneers scored the winning goal with 20.7 seconds left in regulation.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Period. Denver drew 1st blood scoring on a power play with 2:53 gone in the 2nd Period. Carter King scored, assisted by Aidan Thompson and Eric Pohlkamp.

Maine answered, scoring on their power play, with 1:23 left in the 2nd Period. Frank Djurasevic scored, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Sully Scholle.

The score remained 1-1 and the game was looking like it was heading into overtime until Cale Ashcroft scored for Denver with 20.7 seconds remaining in regulation, assisted by Eric Pohlkamp and Kieran Cebrian.

Maine was 1-1 on the power play, and Denver was 1-2.

Maine outshot Denver 30-24

Albin Boija had 22 saves for Maine, while Matt Davis had 29 saves for Denver.

Denver is now 15-4-1, while Maine is 12-4-2. Both teams will play each other on Saturday night, January 4th with the puck dropping at 6:30 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney with the call of the game. The pregame will begin at 6 p.m.

