Maine Falls to Florida Atlantic 6-4 Despite Outhitting Them 15-7

The Maine Black Bears were cruising to a 4-0 win on Saturday night, before allowing Florida Atlantic to score 6 runs in the 9th inning, as Florida Atlantic hit a walk-off grand slam and fell 6-4.

Maine outhit Florida Atlantic 15-7

Jeremiah Jenkins hit his 7th home run in the top of the 3rd inning, driving in 2 runs. He ended up 2-4.

Zach Martin was 3-4, with a double. Dean O'Neill was 2-4 with a double. Nick White, Jake Marques, and Connor Goodman each had 2 hits. Myles Sargent and Jeph Hadson-Taylor each had a single.

Jason Krieger started on the mound for Maine, and pitched 6 scoreless innings. He allowed just 2 hits, walking and striking out 5 batters.

Luc Lavigueur took the loss, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, walking 1. Geoff Mossseau allowed a grand slam to Christian Adams, with 3 of the runs being charged to Lavigueur.

Maine is now 2-13 while Florida Atlantic is 11-6. The 2 teams meet in the 3-game series finale on Sunday afternoon, March 17th at 12 noon.

Maine opens their home schedule on Wednesday afternoon, March 20th when they host Thomas College, and then America East Conference play with a 3-game series against Bryant University March 22-24.