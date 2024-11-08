Maine Falls to UNH 5-3 in America East Field Hockey Semifinals

The Maine Black Bears fell to the University of New Hampshire 5-3 in the America East Quarterfinals on Friday afternoon November 8th in Albany.

Maine trailed 2-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and were trailing 4-0 with 5:36 left in the 2nd Quarter.

But then Maine caught lightning in a bottle and scored 3 goals in 2 minutes and 25 seconds!

Poppy Lambert scored her 9th goal of the season on a penalty corner with 5:02 left in the 2nd Quarter. Zoe Furber and Olivia Geniti assisted.

Then with 3:52 left Aexandra Sacker scored on a penalty corner. Sacker's goal was her 4th of the year and she was assisted by Furber and Geniti.

Then with 2:37 left Zoe Furber scored. It was her 4th of the year.

UNH led 4-3 at the end of the 1st Half. UNH picked up an insurance goal with 2:25 left in the 3rd Quarter, when Faye Meijer scored.

UNH outshot Maine 18-12 and had a 16-8 shot-on-goal advantage. Maine did have a 7-4 advantage in penalty corners.

Jayde Temby started in goal and had 6 saves, allowing 3 goals. Rozarie Mrazova had 5 saves and allowed 2 goals. Rozarie had a tremendous save on a penalty stroke!

The Black Bears end their season with an 11-9 record.

New Hampshire, will take on Vermont in the America East Championship on Sunday after the Catamounts upset the top seeded Albany Great Danes 1-0.