Maine Falls to Yale 55-46

The Maine Women's Basketball Team lost their 2nd game in a row, falling to Yale 55-46 in their home opener at The Pit in Memorial Gym on the University of Maine campus, Saturday, November 19th.

Maine shot horribly in the 1st Half, going 2-12 from the field in the 1st quarter and 1-13 in the 2nd quarter. They trailed 13-7 at the end of the 1st quarter and 30-10 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter the Black Bears regrouped, outshooting Yale 22-10, going 8-15 from the field.

The problem was they had dug themselves too big of a hole.

Sara Hodgson led the Black Bears with 15 points, going 4-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Caroline Bornemann had 11 points, finishing with a double-double, as she reipped down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Yale had 3 players in double figures. Jenna Clark finished with 15 points, while Elles van der Maas had 11 points and Mackenie Egger had 10 points.

Maine is now 1-2 while Yale improves to 3-2.

Maine hosts Northeastern Monday night, November 21st at 7 p.m. The game will be played at The Pit, and will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Maine then plays 3 games on the road, before returning to The Pit on Friday, December 2nd, when they will host Princeton at 7 p.m.