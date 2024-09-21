Maine Field Hockey 6 Merrimack 0 [PHOTOS]
The Maine Field Hockey Team dominated Merrimack on Saturday, September 21st, beating them 6-0. Maine scored 3 goals in the 2nd and 4th Quarter, outshooting Merrimack 43-0.
Maine had 15 penalty corners compared to Merrimack's 1.
After a scoreless 1st Quarter, Olivia Geniti scored her 4th of the season with just 1 minute gone in the 2nd Quarter to put Maine up 1-0.
It was 2-0 when when Maeve Fogarty scored her 1st goal of the season just 2:47 later. She was assisted by Kate Richardson and Zoe Furber.
The game remained 3-0 into the 4th Quarter. With 3:21 gone, Micaela Grajales scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Alexadra Sacker and Victoria Tinghitella.
Tinghitella then scored her 3rd goal of the season with 7:01 left to play, to make it 5-0 Maine.
The final goal came from Poppy Lambert, who scored her 2nd goal of the season on a penalty stroke. The goal came with 3:14 left to play.
Rozarie Mrazova played the 1st Half in goal for the Black Bears, and Jayde Temby played the 2nd Half.
Maine is now 5-3 while Merrimack drops to 0-6. The Black Bears are back in action on Sunday, September 22nd when they will host Stonehill College at 1 p.m. That game is International Day, and fans will have the opportunity for post-game autographs.
Check out photos from the game
Maine - Merrimack Field Hockey
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper