Maine Field Hockey 6 Merrimack 0 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Field Hockey Team dominated Merrimack on Saturday, September 21st, beating them 6-0. Maine scored 3 goals in the 2nd and 4th Quarter, outshooting Merrimack 43-0.

Maine had 15 penalty corners compared to Merrimack's 1.

After a scoreless 1st Quarter, Olivia Geniti scored her 4th of the season with just 1 minute gone in the 2nd Quarter to put Maine up 1-0.

It was 2-0 when when Maeve Fogarty scored her 1st goal of the season just 2:47 later. She was assisted by Kate Richardson and Zoe Furber.

Kate Richardson found the back of the goalie box with 7:22 left in the 2nd Quarter.to make it 3-0. It was Richardson's 3rd goal of the season.

The game remained 3-0 into the 4th Quarter. With 3:21 gone, Micaela Grajales scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Alexadra Sacker and Victoria Tinghitella.

Tinghitella then scored her 3rd goal of the season with 7:01 left to play, to make it 5-0 Maine.

The final goal came from Poppy Lambert, who scored her 2nd goal of the season on a penalty stroke. The goal came with 3:14 left to play.

Rozarie Mrazova played the 1st Half in goal for the Black Bears, and Jayde Temby played the 2nd Half.

Maine is now 5-3 while Merrimack drops to 0-6. The Black Bears are back in action on Sunday, September 22nd when they will host Stonehill College at 1 p.m. That game is International Day, and fans will have the opportunity for post-game autographs.

