Maine Field Hockey Beats Holy Cross 2-0
The Maine Field Hockey Team shutout Holy Cross 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, October 13th in Orono.
The game was scoreless until the 4th Quarter when Maine scored a pair of goals.
The 2nd goal came with just 29 seconds left to play. Brynn Dzengelewski scored, assisted by Saylor Kuefler.
Maine had a 2-1 advantage on shots, outshooting the Crusaders 12-6 and led 7-4 on shots-on-goal.
Rozarie Mrazova picked up the shutout in net for the Black Bears with 3 saves.
Holy Cross falls to 5-7 on the season.
Maine improves to 9-5 overall and are 2-1 in America East. The Black Bears will play at Bryant University on Friday, October 18th at 3 p.m. and then at Northeastern University on Sunday, October 20th at 12 Noon.
