Maine Field Hockey Beats Indiana 4-2

The Maine Field Hockey Team got to work on Labor Day, beating the Indiana Hoosiers 4-2 in Bloomington, Indiana, as the Black Bears scored all 4 goals off of penalty corners.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Quarter, but at 17:19 Indiana took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ines Garcia Prado, assisted by Arrebola Garci and Yip Van Wonderen.

Maine equalized just 57 seconds later when Olivia Geniti scored, assisted by Poppy Lambert and Micaela Grajales.

The Black Bears made it 2-1 on Victoria Tinghitella's goal, assisted by Olivia Gentil.

But, Indiana would tie the score with 27:11 gone, when Sydney Keld scored, assisted by Lara Mortz.

The score remained deadlocked through the 3rd Quarter, until the 50:53 mark, when Kate Richardson scored, her 1st goal of the season. That made it 3-2.

The Black Bears added an insurance goal with 5:31 left in the game, when Micalea Grajales scored her 1st goal, assisted by Alexandra Sacker.

Rozarie Mrazova played the entire game in goal for the Black Bears. She had 8 saves in the game.

Indiana led Maine in shots, 20-11 and in shots-on-goal, 10-6. The Hoosiers had 9 corners while Maine had 7.

The Black Bears are now 2-1 on the season while Indiana is 1-2.

Maine will now host Hofstra in the home opener on Friday, September 6th at 3 p.m. and then Central Michigan on Sunday, September 8th at 1 p.m.