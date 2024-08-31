Maine Field Hockey Beats UMass 2-1 in OT for 1st Win

The UMaine Field Hockey Team beat UMass 2-1 in overtime on Saturday morning, in Evanston, Illinois for their 1st win of the season.

Saylor Kuefler scored her 1st goal of the season with 3:26 gone to put UMaine on top 1-0.

But it took just 6:16 for the Lady Minutemen to even the score when Neva Eisenga scored, assisted by Savanna Henderson.

The game remained tied through the rest of regulation. With 8:07 gone in OT, the Black Bears won, thanks to a goal by Zoe Furber, her 1st of the year, assisted by Micaela Grajales.

UMass outshot Maine 15-8, although the shots on goal were even at 6-6.

Jayde Temby made 2 saves in goal in the 1st Half for the Black Bears, allowing 1 goal. Rozarie Mrazova playing the 2nd Half and OT, made 3 saves.

Maine is now 1-1 on the season. Maine will play Indiana University on Labor Day, September 2nd at 12 Noon. The Black Bears will play Hofstra University at home on Friday, September 6th at 3 p.m.