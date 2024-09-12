Maine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – September 11 [VIDEO]

Maine Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the weekly Field Hockey Coach's Show. Coach Babineau talked about the pair of wins the past weekend against Hofstra and Central Michigan University. She spoke about the defense and previewed this weekend's games in Boston against #17 Boston College on Friday the 13th at 5 p.m. and then against Boston University on Sunday September 15th at 1 p.m.

Coach Babineau also spoke about Umpire Appreciation Week!

Maine returns home on September 21st when they host Merrimack College for Alumnae Day at 1 p.m. and then will host Stonehill on Sunday the 22nd for International Day with post-game autographs!