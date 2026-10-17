The Maine Field Hockey Team beat Bryant 3-0 on Friday afternoon October 16th in America East Conference play at Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 4:55 gone in the 1st Period, with Saylor Keuefler's 4th goal of the season. She was assisted by Emily Chisholm.

The Black Bears made it 2-0 with 4:36 left to play before the end of the 2nd Period, when Martha Barratt scored her team-leading 6th goal of the season on a penalty corner. She was assisted by Chisholm and Eloise Penty.

Maine scored the final goal of the game with 38 seconds left to play. Kuefler scored her 2nd goal of the game and 5th of the season, assisted by Barratt.

Annabel Halkes made a career-high 14 saves for the Black Bears.

Maine was outshot 18-8 and Bryant had the advantage in penalty corners 8-2.

Bryant is now 6-7 and 0-3 in America East.

Maine is now 7-6 and 2-1 in America East. The Black Bears will play at Northeastern in a non-conference game on Sunday, October 18th at Noon.

America East Standings through Friday, October 17

UAlbany 2-1

UMass Lowell 2-1

Maine 2-1

UNH 2-1

Vermont 1-2

Bryant 0-3