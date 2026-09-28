Maine Field Hockey Falls to Towson 1-0
The Maine Field Hockey Team was shutout by the Towson Tigers 1-0 on Sunday, September 27th in Maryland.
The lone goal game in the 3rd Period with 6:46 elapsed and was scored by Delfina Larripa assisted by Olivia Thunnissen.
Maine was outshot by Townson 17-1.
Annabel Halkes had 11 saves for Maine.
Towson improves to 4-6.
The Black Bears are now 4-5. They return home and begin America East Conference play on Friday, October 3rd when they will host Albany at 3 p.m
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