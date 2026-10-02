The Maine Field Hockey Team beat UAlbany 3-1 on Friday afternoon, October 2nd at home in the rain, to open America East Conference play.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with 6:22 gone in the 1st Period on a goal by Taylor Stanford, assisted by Martha Barratt.

The Black Bears led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

Eloise Penty scored on a penalty stroke for Maaine with 5:03 gone in the 2nd Period.

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the Half.

Maine added another goal with 5:47 to play in the 3rd Period when Saylor Kuefler scored to make the score 3-0.

UAlbany scored ith 10:19 left to play.

Maine outshot UAlbany 9-9. The Great Danes had 9 penalty corners to Maine's 4.

Annabel Halkes had 5 saves for Maine.

UAlbany is now 3-5 overall and 0-1 in America East play.

Maine is 5-5 overall and 1-0 in America East play.

The Black Bears will host UNH on Friday, October 9th at 3 p.m. and then play host to Merrimack on Sunday October 11th at 2 p.m.