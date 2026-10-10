The Maine Field Hockey Team fell to New Hampshire 4-3 in overtime on Friday, October 9th.

Maine took an early 1-0 lead scoring with 1:02 left in the 1st Period. Martha Barratt scored on a penalty corner, assisted by Saylor Kuefler and Eloise Penty.

The Black Bears took a 2-0 lead at the half with Penty's goal on a penalty corner with 4:19 left to play in the 2nd Period. She was assisted by Martha Barratt.

UNH scored with 3:44 in the 3rd Period on Delilah Talbot's goal, assisted by Albigail Johnson.

Maine regained the 2-goal lead, with Barratt's 2nd goal of the game with 9:50 gone in the 3rd Period. She was assisted by Kuefler and Penty.

UNH scored again with 2:42 left to play in the 3rd Period when Sophie Goodwin scored. That made the score 3-2 Maine.

But UNH tied the game on Goodwin's 2nd goal with 3:21 gone in the 4th Period.

The game went into overtime with the score tied 3-3.

UNH scored with 13:45 gone in overtime on Julianna Casucci's goal, assisted by Addison MacNeil and Becky Ward.

Maine's Annabel Halkes had 11 saves.

UNH outshot Maine 18-4. The Wildcats also had a 6-5 penalty corner advantage.

UNH is now 3-6 overall and 2-0 in America East.

Maine is 5-6 overall and 1-1 in America East.

Maine returns to the field on Sunday, October 11th when they will host Merrimack at 2 p.m.