Maine Field Hockey Defeats UMass Lowell Friday 3-2

The UMaine Field Hockey Team defeated UMass Lowell 3-2 Friday afternoon, in Lowell, for their 1st win.

After Jenna Berger had given the River Hawks a 1-0 lead on a 1 timer with just 1:49 elapsed, UMaine scored on Hana Davis' tip past the goalie at the 7:07 mark.

Maine made it 2-1 in the 2nd Quarter when Poppy Lambert scored off of a direct corner, and then in the 3rd Quarter, Davis scored her 2nd goal of the game, at 35:52 off of a rebound.

UMass Lowell would score with with just 33 seconds left in the 3rd Quarter to make it 3-2.

Maine had 13 shots, 8 on goal, while UMass Lowell had 8 shots, 2 on goal.

Mia Borley picked up the win in goal for UMaine.

The Black Bears are back in action Saturday, March 20th when they play the University of California in Lowell at 2:30 p.m. in America East action.