Maine Field Hockey Downs Ohio 5-3

The Maine Black Bear Field Hockey Team downed the Ohio Bobcats 5-3 on Sunday, September 2nd in Orono.

Maine - Ohio Field Hockey September 3, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Maine - Ohio Field Hockey September 3, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The Black Bears made it 2- 0 1:28 later, when Mallory Mackesy scored her 4th of the season.

The Black Bears led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

With just 1:39 gone in the 2nd Quarter, Mallory Mackesy scored her 2nd of the game, and 5th of the season. The goal was assisted by Kristjana Walker and Tereza Holubcova.

The Bobcats scored with 2:33 left in the 1st Half, on a goal by Katelyn Whittle, assisted by Emily Beitzel. The score at the end of the 1st Half was Maine 4 Ohio 1. In the 3rd Quarter with 1:51 gone, Pauline Harlieb scored for the Bobcats, assisted by Anouk Plaehn to make the score 4-2. At the end of the 3rd Quarter Maine led 4-2. With 5:41 gone in the 4th Quarter, Terza Holubcova scored her 2nd goal of the game and of the season.

Ohio would add their final goal with 2:44 left in the game, when Meela Koop scored, assisted by Weslee Littlefield and Katelyn Whittle.

Maine had 7 shots on goal to Ohio's 9 shots.

The Black Bears has 7 penalty corners to Ohio's 4.

Mallory Drayer started in goal for Maine, and she allowed 1 goal. Jayde Temby allowed 2 goals in the 2nd Half.

Maine is now 2-2 on the season and will host Northwestern on Friday, September 8th at 2 p.m.