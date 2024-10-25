Maine Field Hockey Falls to #14 Albany 2-1
The Maine Field Hockey Team dropped their 3rd game in-a-row, falling to Albany 2-1 in Orono on Friday afternoon, October 25th.
The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Quarter.
Albany took a 1-0 lead on Orsola Blanca's 2nd goal of the season. The goal coming with 4:48 left to go in the 2nd Quarter
In the 3rd Quarter, Albany made it 2-0 on Eva Jenniskens 5th goal of the season, assisted by Floor De Ruiter.
Maine drew within 1 goal with 3:18 gone in the 4th Quarter on Zoe Furber's 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Micaela Grajales and Saylor Kuefler.
Albany had a 11-4 advantage in penalty corners and a 18-9 shot advantage, including a 13-5 shot-on-goal advantage.
Jayde Temby had 9 saves in goal for Maine.
The Black Bears are now 9-8 overall and 2-3 in America East. They have 1 more regular season game, when they will host UNH on Friday, November 1st at 3 p.m. on Senior Day.