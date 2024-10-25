Maine Field Hockey Falls to #14 Albany 2-1

The Maine Field Hockey Team dropped their 3rd game in-a-row, falling to Albany 2-1 in Orono on Friday afternoon, October 25th.

October 25, 2024 Photo Chris Popper October 25, 2024 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Quarter.

Albany took a 1-0 lead on Orsola Blanca's 2nd goal of the season. The goal coming with 4:48 left to go in the 2nd Quarter

In the 3rd Quarter, Albany made it 2-0 on Eva Jenniskens 5th goal of the season, assisted by Floor De Ruiter.

Maine drew within 1 goal with 3:18 gone in the 4th Quarter on Zoe Furber's 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Micaela Grajales and Saylor Kuefler.

Albany had a 11-4 advantage in penalty corners and a 18-9 shot advantage, including a 13-5 shot-on-goal advantage.

Jayde Temby had 9 saves in goal for Maine.

The Black Bears are now 9-8 overall and 2-3 in America East. They have 1 more regular season game, when they will host UNH on Friday, November 1st at 3 p.m. on Senior Day.