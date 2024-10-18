Maine Field Hockey Falls to Bryant 4-3 in Double Overtime

The Maine Black Bears fell to the Bryant Bulldogs 4-3 in double overtime on Friday afternoon, October 18th down in Rhode Island.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Quarter, but then Maine scored 3 goals in the 2nd Quarter to take a 3-0 lead at the end of the 1st Half.

With 1:22 gone in in the 2nd Quarter Poppy Lambert scored on a penalty stroke. The goal was her 7th goal of the season. It was also her 57th of her career, tying the all-time program record set by Kelly Newton.

Then, with 1:01 left before halftime, Olivia Geniti scored her 8th goal, assisted by Poppy Lambert and Brynn Dzengelewski.

Maine outshot Bryant 14-2 in the 1st Half.

In the 3rd Quarter Bryant scored with 1:57 gone to make the score 3-1. Callie Caito scored her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Filou Verhoeven.

In the 4th Quarter the Bulldogs tied the game with a pair of goals to make it 3-3 at the end of regulation.

With 3:16 gone Natalie Griffin scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Eva Boogers and Verhoeven.

With 4:19 left in regulation, Bryant tied the score, with Linde van Leeuwen's 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Eva Boogers, her 2nd of the game, and Verhoeven, her 3rd of the game.

After a scoreless overtime, Filou Verhoeven scored her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Eva Boogers for her 3rd assist of the game. The goal came 3:02 in double overtime.

Maine outshot Bryant 18-11 and ha a 14-9 shot-on-goal advantage. The Black Bears also had a a12-5 penalty corner advantage.

Rozarie Mrazova had 5 saves for Maine.

Bryant is now 5-9 overall and 1-3 in America East.

Maine is 9-6 overall and 2-2 in America East.

The Black Bears will play at Northeastern on Sunday, October 20th at 12 Noon. Maine will then return home for their final 2 regular season/America East games, against Albany on Friday October 25th at 3 p.m. and then against the University of New Hampshire on Friday, November 1st at 3 p.m.