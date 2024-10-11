Maine Field Hockey Falls to UMass Lowell 5-1 Friday Afternoon

The UMaine Field Hockey fell to Hockey East rival UMass Lowell 5-1 on Friday afternoon, October 11th at Lowell, Massachusetts.

UMass Lowell scored 2 goals within 2:04 to take a 2-0 lead before Maine scored with 4:32 left before Halftime, Zoe Furber scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Poppy Lambert.

But the Riverhawks would score another goal in the 3rd Quarter to make it 3-1 and then 2 more goals in the 4th Quarter to make the final score 5-1.

UMass Lowell had an 18-9 advantage in shots and an 11-5 shot-on-goal advantage. UMass Lowell also had a 5-4 penalty corner advantage.

Rozarie Mrazova had 6 saves for the Black Bears. Marie Oliemans had 2 saves in the 2nd Half for UMass Lowell and Christina Calandra had 2 saves, allowing 1 goal in the 1st Half for the Riverhawks.

UMass Lowell is 7-5 overall and 2-1 in America East. Maine is now 8-5 overall and 2-1 in Hockey East. The Black Bears will play Holy Cross at 12 Noon on Sunday, October 13th in their Cancer Awareness Game. All fans are encouraged to wear pink on Sunday!

