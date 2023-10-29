Maine Field Hockey Falls to University of California 4-1 to Play UNH in America East Quarterfinals
The Maine Field Hockey Team fell to the University of California 4-1 on Sunday afternoon, October 29th in the final regular season game of the season, in Orono.
The game was scoreless in the 1st Quarter and California scored with 1:48 left in the 2nd Quarter to take a 1-0 lead. Bente Baekers scored her 16th goal of the year, assisted by Kiki De Bruijne.
In the 3rd Quarter, California scored again, just before the end of the Quarter. With 1:04 left Daniella Rhodes scored, her 15th of the season, assisted by De Bruijne and Cato Geusgens.
The University of California led 2-0 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Poppy Lambert scored her 4th goal of the season for the Black Bears with 6:16 gone in the 4th Quarter. She scored on a penalty corner and was assisted by Mallory Mackesy and Eloise Penty.
That made the score 2-1, but California scored twice more before the game ended. With 7:20 left, Kitty Baccanello scored her 8th goal of the season, assisted by Bent Baekers and Daniella Rhodes. Finally, with just 3:29 left in the game, Baccanello scored her 2nd of the game, and 9th of the season.
California outshot Maine 18-16 and had a 12-10 shots on goal advantage. Maine had a 10-7 penalty corner advantage.
Jayde Temby was in goal for Maine and had 8 saves. Tina Jolly was in goal for California and had 8 saves.
Maine finishes the regular season 7-11 overall and 3-5 in America East. California finishes the season with a 9-7 record overall and 5-4 in America East.
Hockey East Standings
UMass Lowell and UAlbany have 1st round byes. New Hampshire will host Maine on Thursday, November 2nd and California will host Vermont in the Quarterfinals.