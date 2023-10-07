Maine Field Hockey Scores in Final Minute to Beat Bryant 3-2 [VIDEO]

The UMaine Field Hockey Team trailed 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half, but scored 3 unanswered goals in the 2nd Half, including the game winner with just 32 seconds left in regulation, to beat the Bryant University Bulldogs 3-2 on Friday, October 6th.

Lotte Guitink scored both goals for Bryant in the 1st Half. In the 1st Quarter, with 4:30 she scored, assisted by Emma Rothkopf. Then with 1:01 left before Halftime, she scored again, assisted by Brittany Gouws and Taryn Rauff.

Maine didn't take long to score after play resumed! With just 58 seconds gone, Mallory Mackesy scored her 11th goal of the season,on a penalty corner, assisted by Hannah Abbott and Tereza Holubcova

Then midway through the 3rd Quarter, the Black Bears tied the game. Holubcova found the back of the goal cage, for her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Poppy Lambert and Bhreagh Kennedy.

The game remained knotted until there were just 32 seconds left. Madisyn Hartley scored her 1st goal of the season, assisted by Brynn Dzengelewski and Bhreagh Kennedy.

Maine outshot Bryant 20-8 with 13 shots on goal, compared to the Bulldogs 5. Maine had the advantage in penalty corners 12-4.

Mallory Drayer had 3 saves in goal for UMaine.

Bryant drops to 5-6 overall and 0-3 in America East.

Maine is now 6-6 overall and 3-2 in America East. The Black Bears head to Connecticut to play Quinnipiac University on Sunday, October 8th at 12 noon. They then play at UNH on Friday, October 13th at 2 p.m. before returning home for Homecoming on Sunday, October 15th, when they host Fairfield University at 12 noon.