Maine Field Hockey Shutout by #3 Northwestern 3-0

The Maine Field Hockey Team was shutout by #3 Northwestern 3-0 on Friday afternoon, September 8th in Orono.

There was no score at the end of the 1st Quarter.

In the 2nd Quarter, Ilse Tromp scored with 4:34 left in the 1st Half to give Northwestern a 1-0 lead.

In the 3rd Quarter with 9:24 gone, Lane Herbert scored, assisted by Katie Jones and Oliva Bent-Cole to make it 2-0.

Northwestern would add an insurance goal with 1:59 left in the game, on a goal by Olivia Bent-Cole.

Northwestern outshot Maine 18-2 and also took 11 penalty corners to Maine's 4.

Maine falls to 2-3 on the season. The Black Bears will host the #20 University of Massachusetts on Sunday, September 10th at 1 p.m.