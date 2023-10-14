Maine Field Hockey Shutout for 2nd Straight Game on the Road Losing to UNH 6-0

Maine Field Hockey Shutout for 2nd Straight Game on the Road Losing to UNH 6-0

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team is in need of some "home cooking" after being shutout for the 2nd game in-a-row, losing on the road to the University of New Hampshire 6-0 on Friday, October 13th.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Half, but UNH erupted for 4 goals in the 3rd Quarter, and addied 2 goals in the 4th.

UNH outshot Maine 16-2 and led in penalty corners 4-3.

Tasmin Cookman had 3 goals and Tamera Cookman had 3 assists and a goal to lead the Wildcats.

Scoring Summary

  • 31:57 Goal by Tamera Cookman assisted by Tasmin Cookman and Lindsay Lee
  • 35:05 Goal by Tasmin Cookman assisted by Leah Glidden
  • 38:12 Goal by Tasmin Cookman assisted by Tamera Cookman
  • 39:22 Goal by Nicole Poulakis
  • 56:30 Goal by Tasmin Cookman assisted by Tamera Cookman
  • 58:30 Goal by Lindsay Lee assisted by Tamera Cookman

Mallory Drayer was in goal for Maine and had 5 saves. Jemma Woods was in goal for UNH and had 1 save.

UNH is now 10-4 overall and 6-0 in 6-0 in America East.

Maine is now 6-8 overall and 3-3 in America East.

The Black Bears host Fairfield University on Sunday, October 15th at 12 noon.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 30 Largest Exports from Maine Revealed

Check out the 30 largest exports from the state in 2022.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Maine Field Hockey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket