Maine Field Hockey Shutout for 2nd Straight Game on the Road Losing to UNH 6-0

The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team is in need of some "home cooking" after being shutout for the 2nd game in-a-row, losing on the road to the University of New Hampshire 6-0 on Friday, October 13th.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Half, but UNH erupted for 4 goals in the 3rd Quarter, and addied 2 goals in the 4th.

UNH outshot Maine 16-2 and led in penalty corners 4-3.

Tasmin Cookman had 3 goals and Tamera Cookman had 3 assists and a goal to lead the Wildcats.

Scoring Summary

31:57 Goal by Tamera Cookman assisted by Tasmin Cookman and Lindsay Lee

35:05 Goal by Tasmin Cookman assisted by Leah Glidden

38:12 Goal by Tasmin Cookman assisted by Tamera Cookman

39:22 Goal by Nicole Poulakis

56:30 Goal by Tasmin Cookman assisted by Tamera Cookman

58:30 Goal by Lindsay Lee assisted by Tamera Cookman

Mallory Drayer was in goal for Maine and had 5 saves. Jemma Woods was in goal for UNH and had 1 save.

UNH is now 10-4 overall and 6-0 in 6-0 in America East.

Maine is now 6-8 overall and 3-3 in America East.

The Black Bears host Fairfield University on Sunday, October 15th at 12 noon.

