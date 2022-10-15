Maine Field Hockey Wins 10th in a Row – Beats Bryant 6-3 Friday

The Maine Field Hockey Team started the 2022-23 season 1-4, but since their loss to Quinnipiac on September 4th have reeled off 10 wins in a row, including Friday's 6-3 win over Bryant University on the road.

Madisyn Hartley scored for Maine with 3:15 gone in the 1st Quarter with her 1st goal of the season, assisted by Chloe Walton.

Walton then found the back of the cage 2:09 later (5:26) scoring her 8th goal of the season assisted by Bhreagh Kennedy to give Maine a 2-0 lead.

But Bryant would tie it up, with a goal just before the end of the 1st Quarter (14:19) by Lotte Guitink and then at the 18:25 mark with a goal by Taryn Rauff.

Maine took a 3-2 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Poppy Lambert scored with 3:33 remaining in the 2nd Quarter, assisted by Madisyn Hartley.

With just 3:35 gone in the 3rd Quarter Tereza Holubcova scored her 2nd goal, unassisted to give Maine a 4-2 lead.

Bryant answered just 24 seconds later with a goal by Taryn Rauff to make it 4-3.

Lambert scored her 2nd goal of the game, and a league leading 16th, 36 seconds later to give Maine a 5-3 lead. Lambert's goal was assisted by Madisyn Hartley who has an American East leading 14 assists.

Maine added an insurance goal with just 38 seconds left in the 3rd Quarter when Kate Richardson scored her 1st goal of the season.

Mia Borley made 2 saves in the contest.

Maine is now 11-3 and 5-0 in America East. They next play at Boston University on Tuesday, October 18th at 3:30 p.m.