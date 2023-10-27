UMaine Announces Schedule Updates for Weekend – Changes for Soccer and Women’s Hockey

The University of Maine announced late Thursday night, changes for the upcoming weekend's schedule at the University of Maine.

The Campus has reopened, with classes resuming in person and online. The University does caution that this revised schedule is subject to change, and they and we will announce any changes.

The Soccer games that had been postponed on Thursday night, October 26th will now be played on Friday night, October 27th at 5 p.m.

The Women's Ice Hockey game that was scheduled for tonight, October 27th with Boston University at 6 p.m. has been postponed to a date to be determined. The game with Boston University on Saturday, October 28th at The Alfond at 5 p.m. is STILL SCHEDULED.

The America East Cross Country Championships, (Friday October 27 at 10 a.m.) the Football Game will Albany (Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. ) and Field Hockey game with California (Sunday, October 29 at 12 Noon) are all STILL SCHEDULED.