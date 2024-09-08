Maine Field Hockey Wins 4th In-a-Row Beating Central Michigan University 2-0 [VIDEO]

The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team won their 4th game in a row, shutting out Central Michigan University 2-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Rosie Mrazova was in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 3 shots and picking up her 1st career save.

Kate Richardson scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Bhreagh Kennedy in the 2nd Quarter.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

With just 1:30 left in the 3rd Quarter the Black Bears made it 2-0 when Saylor Kuefler scored her 2nd goal of the season. She was assisted by Kate Richardson and Bhreagh Kennedy, her 2nd of the game.

Maine outshot Central Michigan University 16-5 and had a 10-3 shot-on-goal advantage. The Black Bears had an 11-4 advantage in penalty corners.

Central Michigan Univerisity is now 3-2 while Maine improves to 4-1.The Black Bears have a weekend series in Boston, playing at Boston College on Friday, September 13th against the Eagle and then playing at Boston University against the Terriers on Sunday, September 15th at 1 p.m.

Be sure to check back midweek for the latest UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show with Coach Josette Babineau.