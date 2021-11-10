Maine Field Hockey’s Overtime Luck Runs Out – Fall to Miami Ohio 3-2 in OT

The Maine Black Bear Field Hockey's Team overtime luck ran out on Wednesday, November 10th, when they fell to Miami of Ohio 3-2 in the NCAA Tournament.

Maine had taken a 1-0 lead with 10:50 gone in the 1st Quarter off of a penalty corner. It was Poppy Lambert scoring assisted by Madisyn Hartley and Brittany Smith. The goal was Lambert's 16th of the year

The score remained 1-0 through the end of the 1st Half.

With 6:34 gone in the 3rd Quarter, Lambert scored again off of a penalty corner, assisted by Harley and Smith to give Maine a 2-0 lead. The goal was Lambert's 17 of the year.

But Miami of Ohio came roaring back. They scored 2 goals within 2:02 to tie the score at 2-2. First Lexie Nugent scored off of a corner then Garcia Negrete scored

The game was deadlocked 2-2 at the end of regulation, 60 minutes

In overtime Maine had 4 shots to Miami's 1 and had a penalty corner, but it was Miami's Noor Breedjik scoring her 1st goal of the season, with 3:51 gone in OT to give Miami the win. The officials did review the goal on video, and ruled it good

The Black Bear's fantastic season comes to an end with a 15-7 mark.

Miami of Ohio will advance to play the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor on Friday, November 12th at 12 noon.