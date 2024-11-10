Maine Football Downs Bryant 38-26

The Maine Football Team raced out to a 35-0 lead over the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday, November 9th and withstood an attempted comeback by Bryant to win 38-26 in Orono.

Maine scored 14 points in the 1st Quarter and 21 points in the 2nd Quarter to lead 35-0 at the Half. But Bryant outscored Maine 20-3 in the 3rd Quarter and 6-0 in the 4th Quarter to make the game close.

Maine outgained Bryant 435-356 in total yards and had a slight 269-251 pass yard advantage. The Black Bears outgained Bryant 166-105 in rushing yards.

Carter Peevy was 19-24 passing for Maine, throwing for 4 touchdowns.

Montigo Moss led Maine's receivers with 7 catches for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns. Joe Gillette had 3 catches for 75 yards and 1 touchdown and Nick Laughlin caught thte ball 5 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown.

Brian Santana-Fis had over 100 yards on the ground carrying the ball 13 times for 104 yards and 1 touchdown.

Izaiah Henderson led the Black Hole Defense with 7 tackles. Xavier Holmes and Jamaree Gibson each had 6 tackles. Holmes had an interception, with a 20 yard return and Amir Byrd also had an interception with a 14 yard return.

Aidan Cadogan punted the ball 3 times for the Black Bears, averaging 34.3 yards.

Joey Bryson made a 32 yard field goal and was a perfect 5-5 on point after kicks.

Bryant falls to 2-8 and is 0-6 in the CAA

Maine improves to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the CAA

Maine travels to Elon on Saturday, November 16th with the kickoff at 2 p.m. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

The Black Bears end the regular season at home on Saturday, November 23rd against UNH with a 1 p.m. kickoff

