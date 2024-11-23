Maine Football Falls to #25 UNH 27-9 in Season Finale

The Maine Black Bears fell to #25 UNH 27-9 in the season finale at UMaine on Saturday, November 23rd

The Black Bears led 9-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 9-7 at the end of the 1st Half. UNH scored 10 unanswered points in each of the 3rd and 4th Quarters.

Maine's offense couldn't get untracked against the UNH defense Saturday afternoon. UNH had 19 1st downs to Maine's 8. UNH outrushed Maine 122-30 . The time of possession was telling, as UNH controlled the ball for 39 minutes 11 seconds, compared to Maine's 20 minutes 43 seconds. UNH was able to convert 7-18 3rd down conversions while Maine was 0-9.

Carter Peevy was 12-25 passing for 168 yards. He was also Maine's leading rusher with 16 yards on 7 carries.

Trevin Ewing had 1 catch for 64 yards, while Montigo Moss had 5 catches for 50 yards.

Joey Bryson was 1-2 in field goals. He hit a 39 yarder in the 1st Quarter and then hit the uprights, in the 4th Quarter from 29 yards out.

Christain Thomas was Maine's leading tackler with 12 tackles.

UNH ends the regular season with a 8-4 record and 6-2 conference record.

Maine ends the season 5-7 overall and 3-5 conference record.