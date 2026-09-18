There's not a lot of love being shown the Maine Men's or Women's Hockey Teams by the Hockey East Coaches! In the preseason poll released on September 16th the Maine Men's Team was picked 7th and the Maine Women's Team picked 8th.

Men's Hockey East Preseason Poll

Providence - 106 (8 1st place votes) Massachusetts - 91 (1 1st place vote) Boston University - 87 (2 1st place votes) Boston College - 86 UConn - 73 Merrimack - 68 Maine - 57 Northeastern - 52 New Hampshire - 35 UMass-Lowell - 31 Vermont - 22

Last year Providence finished 1st in Hockey East. Massachusetts was 2nd. Maine finished 5th with a 18-14-3 record and 12-11-1 Hockey East record.

The Maine Men's Hockey Team will open the 2026-27 season on the road at Holy Cross on Friday, October 2nd and Saturday 3rd with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. Catch all the Men's Hockey games on-air on 92.9 The Ticket.

The Maine Women's Hockey Team was picked 8th in the Preseason Coach's Poll

Women's Hockey East Preseason Poll

1. Northeastern - 89 (8 1st place votes)

2. UConn - 83 (2 1st place votes)

3. Boston College - 64

T4. Boston University and Holy Cross - 60

6. Vermont - 54

7. New Hampshire - 42

8. Maine - 33

9. Providence - 31

10. Merrimack - 24

Northeastern was the 2025-26 Hockey East Champion. UConn finished 2nd and Maine finished 7th. Maine finished last year with a 13-19-4 overall record and a record of 8-12-4 in Hockey East.

Maine will play UNH in an exhibition game at the Alfond Arena on Saturday, September 19th at 2 p.m. They open the season at home on Friday, September 25th at 6 p.m. and Saturday, September 26th at 3 p.m. in games against the #6 Quinnipiac Bobcats.

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