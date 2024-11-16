Maine Football Falls to Elon 31-25

The Maine Black Bears fell to Elon 31-25 in Elon, North Carolina on Saturday afternoon, November 16th.

Elon led 7-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 14-10 at the end of the 1st Half. Elon led 28-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Elon outgained Maine 486-330 in total yards and 299-271 in passing yardage. They had a 187-59 advantage in rushing yards.

Maine was just 2-12 on 3rd downs, while Elon was 6-14.

Carter Peevy was 22-37 passing for 271 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He was sacked twice.

Jaharie Martin was Maine's leading rusher, running 7 times for 26 yards. He scored 2 touchdowns.

Montigo Moss was Maine's leading receiver with 5 catches for 89 yards and 1 touchdown.

Christian Thomas was Maine's leading tackler with 9 tackles. Alhaji Kamara and Devin Vaught each had 7 tackles.

Joey Bryson was 1-1 in field goals, kicking a 39 yarders. He was 2-2 in point after kicks.

Elon improves to 5-6 overall and 4-3 in the CAA. Maine falls to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the CAA.

The Black Bears will close out the regular season on Saturday, November 23rd at home against the University of New Hampshire. Kickoff will be a t 1 p.m. It's Senior Day, a day to honor Maine's seniors. If you can't be at Maine to cheer on the Black Bears be sure to join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.

