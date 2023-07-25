Maine Football Ranked 13th in Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Poll

If the Maine Black Bear's Football Team needs any locker room bulletin board incentive to get ready for the preseason, they have it today. The Colonial Athletic Association released their preseason Coach's Poll, and the Black Bears were ranked 13th out of 15 schools.

The poll was as follows

William and Mary - 195 points (13 1st place votes) New Hampshire - 179 points (1 1st place vote) Richmond - 159 points Delaware - 149 points (1 1st place vote) Elon - 146 points Rhode Island - 135 points Villanova - 129 points Monmouth - 94 points Townson - 85 points North Carolina A&T - 70 points University of Albany - 64 points Campbell - 62 point Maine - 40 points Stony Brook - 38 points Hampton - 30 points.

Maine opens the 2023 season on September 22nd when they play Florida International at 6:30 p.m. and open their home season on September 16th when they host Rhode Island.

2023 UMaine Football Schedule

Saturday September 2 at Florida International 6:30 p.m.

Saturday September 9 at North Dakota 3:30 p.m.

Saturday September 16 vs. Rhode Island 3:30 p.m.

Saturday September 23 at William & Mary 3:30 p.m.

Saturday September 30 vs. Stony Brook 3:30 p.m.

Saturday October 7 at Richmond 3:30 p.m.

Saturday October 14 vs. LIU (Homecoming) 1 p.m.

Saturday October 21 at Campbell University 4 p.m.

Saturday October 28 vs. Albany 1 p.m.

Saturday November 4 vs. Hampton University 1 p.m.

Saturday November 18 at UNH 1 p.m.