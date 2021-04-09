Maine Football Turns Attention To Fall, Ending Spring Season

The news many expected became official Friday morning as the University of Maine football team's spring season officially came to an end.

The program released the following statement:

"Due to the cancellation of our final two games and without a viable opponent, our team will begin preparations for the fall season. After discussions with our student-athletes and staff, our team is ready to begin training and excited for the great opportunities ahead."

Maine had their final two games cancelled earlier this week, when New Hampshire called off the remainder of their schedule, followed by Rhode Island, who Maine was preparing to play this weekend.

While head coach Nick Charlton said at the time of the announcement that UMaine was not opting out of the remainder of their season, he admitted the prospects of adding another game to their schedule did not look good.

That is because, with today's official announcement, Maine became the 5th program in the CAA North Division to end their season early. New Hampshire, Albany, Stony Brook and Rhode Island are the other four. That leaves just Delaware and Villanova as the only active programs in the CAA North. Those teams will have a bye week this weekend, before playing each other next weekend for the division crown and a spot in the FCS postseason.

Maine finishes the spring season 2-2, with their last game being a 44-17 loss vs. Villanova in Orono.