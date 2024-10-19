Maine Football Upsets #5 Villanova 35-7 in Homecoming Game

In front of a Homecoming crowd of 6860 the Maine Black Bears upset #5 Villanova 35-7 on a beautiful, sunny, Saturday.

The Black Bears dominated both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-0 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 35-0 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Black Bears nearly shutout Villanova who scored their lone touchdown with 1:50 left in the game.

Maine outrushed Villanova 155-35 yards and had a 341-216 total offense yards advantage.

Maine was a perfect 3-3 in red zone chances.

The Black Hole Defense sacked Villanova's quarterbacks 7 times for 51 yards loss. They had 4 turnovers with 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles.

Maine's Carter Peavey was 16-18 passing for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Joey Bryson was 3-4 on point after attempts. Samuel Trembley punted the ball 4 times for the Black Bears, averaging 36.2 yards with a long of 45 yards and 2 touchbacks.

Villanova now falls to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Maine improves to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Black Bears will head to the University of Rhode Island on Saturday, October 26th. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket. The kickoff is at 1 p.m. with the pregame beginning at 12:30 p.m.

